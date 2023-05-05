Duma to ban gender reassignment without surgery as Russian men go for sex change to avoid fighting Ukraine

Russian men changing gender to ‘avoid’ Ukraine war draft

In a bid to ensure that no one evades mandatory military conscription, the Russian Parliament will launch a crackdown on gender reassignment without surgeries to disable men from registering themselves as women.

The Russian Duma is urgently working on a bill to bring the new rules into effect. “Amendments will soon be introduced in the State Duma to officially ban gender reassignment without surgery,” the head of the Duma Committee on Family, Women, and Children’s Affairs told Russian Kommersant.

Explaining the purpose of the law, a source said that the amendments will not only protect “family values” but also ensure more men in the military.

According to several media reports, young Russians are now considering the option of changing their genders without undergoing surgeries to avoid military conscription. In fact, since the war began last year in February, Moscow has been witnessing a steady growth in people going to private clinics to get their gender reassignment certificates.

Talking about the amendments, Konstantin Chuychenko, the Russian Minister of Justice, said, “This will allow us to rule out the possibility of changing a person’s gender purely by changing the documents.”

‘Man gets up and decides he is a woman’

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin estimated that over the past couple of months there have been 2,700 cases of gender reassignments in the country.

“Decisions can be made in private clinics. A man gets up in the morning and decides for himself that he is no longer a man, but a woman; not a woman, but a man. He goes to a paid clinic – the service costs from 30 thousand to 60 thousand rubles – receives a certificate and with this certificate goes further to the registry office, to the passport office to change his last name, first name and patronymic,” he added.

The bill could be adopted by May 15.

Russia to ban trans people changing gender on passports

The Russian Justice Ministry is also mulling over a bill to tighten rules enabling transgender people from changing their genders on passports.

LGBTQ rights activists in Russia have flagged concerns about the amendment as it will make gender transition tougher in the country.

The move comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled new restrictions under his “gay propaganda law” that prevents the positive representation of LGBTQ community in Russia.

