Duchess of Edinburg's royal motorcycle escort mows down elderly; Sophie offers 'prayers'

In an unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, a police motorbike escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh struck an 80-year-old woman, resulting in severe injuries.

According to report citing police sources, the collision took place around 3:21pm near the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl’s Court, west London, as the motorbike was accompanying Sophie.

Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, and paramedics quickly transported the injured woman to the hospital. She is currently in critical condition.

The family of the woman was subsequently notified about the incident.

Buckingham Palace released a statement expressing that the Duchess of Edinburgh’s thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.

The statement also acknowledged the swift response of the emergency services, for which Sophie is grateful.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of any additional injuries.

Meanwhile, Directorate of Professional Standards informed that an enquiry has been initiated to ascertain the facts of the incident.

The Metropolitan Police have reportedly confirmed that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are still underway.

In a separate event on Saturday, the Duchess of Edinburgh, accompanied by her husband Prince Edward, attended King Charles’s Coronation, marking a significant occasion.

The royal couple was joined by their children, James (Earl of Wessex) and Lady Louise.

During the celebrations, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, along with other senior members of the Royal Family, made an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to witness the flypast.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.