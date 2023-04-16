Dubai: At least four Indians among 16 dead after massive building fire
On Saturday, at 12.35 pm the Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room was notified of a fire at a building in Dubai's ancient suburb of Al Ras
Dubai: At least four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among the 16 people killed after a major fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai, injuring nine others, according to PTI.
On Saturday, at 12.35 pm the Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room was notified of a fire at a building in Dubai’s ancient suburb of Al Ras, according to Gulf News.
According to the report, the big fire started on the fourth story of the building and quickly spread to other areas.
A crew from Dubai Civil Defence HQ arrived at the scene of the fire and began evacuating residents.
Teams from the Port Saeed Fire Station and the Hamriyah Fire Station were also summoned.
The flames were doused by 2:42 pm (local time), the paper said.
Quoting Naseer Vatanappally, an Indian social worker who was at the Dubai Police mortuary, the paper reported that four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, have been identified among the victims.
So far, we have managed to identify 4 Indians, including a couple from Kerala and two men from Tamil Nadu who worked at the building, 3 Pakistani cousins and a Nigerian woman, Vatanappally said.
Vatanappally said he was coordinating with Dubai Police, the Indian Consulate in Dubai, other diplomatic missions and friends and relatives of the deceased, the report said.
According to a representative for Dubai Civil Defence, preliminary examinations revealed that the structure breached adequate safety regulations.
Authorities are undertaking a thorough investigation to offer a detailed report on the causes of the incident, according PTI.
With inputs from agencies
