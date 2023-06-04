Dua Lipa calls UK ministers 'small-minded' as singer bids 'more empathy' for migrants

Singer Dua Lipa in a recent interview called British ministers ‘small-minded and short sighted’ while reacting to how they discussed migrants.

Lipa, born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents, said the way the government has discussed Albanians caused her “hurt” as she called for “more empathy”.

She was reportedly reacting to home secretary, Suella Braverman’s speech in which she called Albanian migrants “criminals” and reportedly referred to small boat crossings as “invasion” of England in a House of Commons debate in October.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Lipa, 27, said: “Of course it hurt. All those words thrown around about immigrants? I always felt London was an amalgamation of cultures. It is integral to the city.

“So when you hear the government talk about Albanians, for example, it hurts. It’s shortsighted and small-minded, but it’s the way a lot of people think.

“No matter how we try to change the rhetoric, there will always be those who think, ‘Immigrants are coming into the country and taking jobs.’

“However, immigrants who have come here have earned their keep by working incredibly hard. There needs to be more empathy, because people don’t leave their country unless they have to out of necessity, out of fear for their family.”

Meanwhile Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama expressed his criticism towards the ministers, particularly Braverman, for singling out Albanians in a manner that he described as “very, very disgraceful.”

During a meeting with Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in March, Rama highlighted Dua Lipa as an example of the positive contributions that Albanians make in Britain.

He emphasized that Lipa, as an Albanian immigrant, represents not only a British singer but also someone who has come to the country, like many others, to contribute through construction, nursing, cooking, and singing.

Rama emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and honor of the Albanian community in the UK. Lipa’s parents left Kosovo in approximately 1992, anticipating the tensions that would ultimately lead to the war six years later.

