Drug War in US: Six, including 6-month-old infant and his teen mother, executed in California days after police search

California: Six people, including a six-month old baby, his 16-yr-old mother and an elderly woman, were killed in execution style murders in California.

Authorities called it a “horrific massacre.

As per reports, police recovered the six-month old baby cradled in her mother’s lap, lying in a ditch outside their

Californian home with gunshot wounds in their heads.

It was believed that Alissa Parraz, 16, and her baby boy were shot in an attempt to flee.

According to sheriff’s officials, investigators are looking for at least two suspects in a series of murders that looked to be gang-related.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 3:30 am to a complaint of many shots being fired at a house in Goshen, a small town to the east of Visalia.

“The word was that there was an active shooter in the neighbourhood due to the volume of shots being fired,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters.

According to Boudreaux, deputies discovered two bodies on the street and a third victim shot dead in the house’s entryway.

A man who was still alive but eventually passed away at a hospital was one of the three further victims discovered inside the house, he claimed.

Investigators are looking for at least two suspects, according to the sheriff, although they have not yet revealed the names of any of the victims or provided a description.

Two people hid behind a trailer on the property and managed to escape.

The Sheriff claimed that although they could have stopped the two individuals from entering the property, it was already too late when they saw them on the camera feed.

The cops think the killings have a gang connection since Last week, they had executed a search warrant at the house relating to drugs.

“We also think that this act of violence was not random. We think that this family was a target,” he stated.

There are at least two suspects, according to detectives. Since they it appeared to be a work of professional

killers, it seems there was a gang connection and this family was the target.

“I believe it has a special connection to the cartel.” This was not your typical, low-end gang member, according to the amount of violence, Boudreaux lamented.

According to the sheriff, “If [they] are purposefully shooting everyone in the head, they know what they are doing and are at ease with what they are doing.”

Boudreaux replied, “I do have more knowledge, but I’m not free to divulge at this time. We may have information that, hopefully, may point to prospective suspects.

According to the sheriff, two of the victims—a young mother and her child—were shot in the head.

“This was very personal, and we also believe this was a message being sent.” Tulare Co. SO investigating a shooting in Goshen, near Harvest & Rd. 68. Six people were killed, including a 17 y/o mom & 6 mo. baby. TCSO believes narcotics and gang associations may be involved. pic.twitter.com/StFLR1KxJN — Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) January 16, 2023

According to Samuel Pina, among those killed were his teenage granddaughter Alissa Parraz and her infant son Nycholas Nolan Parraz.

Pina claimed that in addition to Parraz and her child being slaughtered, her father’s uncle, cousin, grandmother, and great-grandmother also perished while they were living in Goshen with her father’s side of the family.

According to media reports, at least one of the elderly women was killed in their sleep.

Police have also hinted on using DNA testing to identify one of the suspect who used his gun to damage one of the victim’s face.

About 5,000 people live in Goshen, a semi-rural town in the San Joaquin Valley 35 miles southeast of Fresno that is primarily Latino.

With less than 500,000 residents, Tulare County is a small agricultural area that has historically been a major player in the transnational drug traffic, delivering drugs from Mexico to different markets in the United States.

Since at least the 1970s, the county has served as a sanctuary for drug traffickers. It is divided by the 99 Freeway, has a sparse law enforcement presence, acres of open terrain, and a highly mobile population of farmworkers.

The region has recently gained notoriety for producing methamphetamine and growing marijuana, both legally and illegally.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.