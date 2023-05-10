‘Drug of Jihad’: Syria re-inducted in Arab League for its trade in 'poor people's cocaine'

The Syrian government is accused of reaping benefits from the illicit trade of Captagon, an infamous amphetamine, that has firmly established its presence in the Middle East.

This illegal drug trade is being considered as one of the reason why Arab league took Syria back and in their pursuit of renewing connections, Arab nations, have made it a crucial requirement to tackle the captagon trade.

According to reports, since 2014, Syria is widely believed to be a significant producer and consumer of captagon, with reports suggesting that even militant groups like the Islamic State relied on it to remain alert on the frontlines.

With the subsiding of hostilities in Syria and the government, along with its allies, reclaiming control over most of the country, attention has turned towards the production and export of captagon.

News Agency Reuters cited intelligence sources located in the region indicate saying captagon continues to be manufactured in small-scale facilities along the Syrian-Lebanese border, as well as larger ones closer to Syria’s border with Jordan.

Additionally, security sources mention that certain quantities are produced in Lebanon as well.

The United States, Britain, and the European Union have held Syria’s government accountable for the production and export of the drug, singling out Maher al-Assad, the head of the army’s Fourth Division and the president’s brother, as a key figure involved.

Determining the exact value of this trade is challenging, but diplomatic sources estimate it to be worth several billion dollars annually.

The United States, the European Union, and Britain have accused the Fourth Division and other Syrian officials of benefiting from this trade, although it remains uncertain to what extent, if any, the proceeds find their way into state coffers.

Brief history of Captagon

Captagon was originally developed and got popular as a therapeutic stimulant in Germany during the 1960s to address attention deficit disorders, narcolepsy, and related ailments.

However, the pharmaceutical production of Captagon ceased, while an unauthorized iteration of the drug continued to be manufactured in Eastern Europe and eventually within the Arab region.

Its prominence escalated within the context of the Syrian conflict that erupted subsequent to anti-government demonstrations in 2011.

This illicit variant, commonly referred to as “the drug of jihad” or “poor man’s cocaine,” is believed to be a combination of fenethylline, caffeine, and other additives. It induces heightened concentration, wards off fatigue, and suppresses appetite.

Who are its consumers?

The Gulf region, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, is considered one of the most profitable markets for captagon, as it thrives amid vibrant party cultures.

Significant quantities of the drug, including a recent seizure of 10 million pills from Lebanon, are often destined for this region.

To address the alarming drug smuggling situation, Saudi Arabia implemented an import embargo on all Lebanese goods in 2021.

This issue has become a paramount concern for Arab countries as they seek to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Syria.

