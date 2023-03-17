Drug boss at 14, 'Little Chapo' kills eight in drive-by shooting in Mexico City

Mexico City: A 14-year-old boy known as ‘El Chapito’ was arrested for drug-related murders of eight people in Mexico city.

As per reports, the boy allegedly approached a family in the low-income Chimalhuacan suburb of Mexico City on a motorcycle and started shooting.

In connection with the murders on January 22, another individual was also detained, and seven additional gang members were detained on drug-related charges.

At the time of the assault, which also left five adults and two children injured, the victims were hosting a party at their residence. It was allegedly a birthday celebration.

Although the boy’s identity was not made public, his nickname, “Little Chapo,” appears to be a nod to drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who is currently serving time in prison.

Since his 2019 conviction on counts including drug trafficking, money laundering, and crimes involving weapons, El Chapo has been incarcerated for life in a “supermax” maximum security facility in Colorado.

Drug gangs frequently engage in kidnapping and contract killing in Mexico, though the reason behind the murders has not been made public. They also murder debtors or competitors who are peddling drugs on their land.

Reports claim child killers is not a new concept in Mexico. A 14-year-old boy with the alias “El Ponchis” was arrested by soldiers in 2010 after he claimed he was abducted at age 11 and forced to work for the Cartel of the South Pacific, a division of the Beltran Leyva gang that had split up. He claimed to have taken part in at least four beheadings.

The child, who was only given his first name by the police, Edgar, told reporters that he was threatened and drugged into committing the crimes after being apprehended.

Additionally on Thursday, Sonoran prosecutors announced the arrest of a woman suspected in up to nine killings in the border city of Mexicali.

The woman had outstanding warrants for two murders, according to the state prosecutor’s office, but she was also a suspect in seven other homicide cases.

The office declined to comment on what the murders’ potential motives might be.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.