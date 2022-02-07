Drama unfolds among elephant calves over milk, mother looks away; watch it here

In the 30-second clip, one can see Lexi, the baby calf constantly trying to move Lulu, her sibling, with her trunk. Lexi then gives her sister a head butt and Lulu is forced to move out of the scene

Sibling rivalry is as common in animals as it is among humans. They compete for resources such as food, territory, and potential mating partners.

Recently a clip showing sibling rivalry among young elephant calves has gone viral. The clip shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shows two elephants, three-year-old Lulu and baby Lexi, suckling milk from their mother. However, little Lexi did not want to share the milk with her elder sister and tried to shoo her away.

In the 30-second clip, one can see Lexi constantly trying to move Lulu with her trunk. The little calf wants to have the milk all for herself and poor Lulu finds herself at the receiving end. Lexi then gives her big sister a head butt and Lulu is forced to move out of the scene.

While the massive tantrum goes on, the mother of the calves, Lualeni does not try to intervene. She seems to understand that it is best to stay out of a sibling spat.

Watch the video here:

The caption of the video details how Lualeni was an orphaned calf and was sent back into the wild 17 years ago. The female elephant was depressed after being parted from her family, who are suspected to have met their end at the hands of poachers.

However, eventually Lualeni recovered and she is now a mother of two, Lulu and Lexi, and her journey has been incredibly special.

The clip was captured in Kenya, Africa and has received more than 70,390 views since it was shared. The video and its heart-warming story has also gained a number of comments from social media users.

An Instagram user wrote, “Bless all these sweet souls and thank you to all who work so hard to save them”, whereas another one commented, “Lexi definitely hits above her weight class and Lulu has a set of lungs on her!”.

Internet users were amused at the rivalry displayed among the two sisters and were also touched by the heartfelt story written about the mother Lualeni.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.