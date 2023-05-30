Dozens of Palestinians injured as Israeli forces launch major raid in the West Bank

As many as 46 Palestinians were injured in the West Bank city of Nablus as Israeli forces launched operations across the West Bank on Tuesday morning, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Israel’s military said it arrested two people suspected of “terror offences” in the Nur Shams refugee camp, just east of the flashpoint Palestinian city of Tulkarem.

“Forces were met with a massive fire,” The National report said, citing a statement from the army.

“One soldier was injured after Molotov cocktails and live rounds were fired at troops,” added the statement.

According to the report, the military searched buildings and questioned suspects. It also used riot dispersal measures to control crowds.

Citing Palestinian media, the report said that Israeli forces used a military bulldozer and prevented ambulances from entering Nur Shams.

Forces also conducted operations in the towns of Silwad and Abu Dis, arresting three more suspects.

The military surveyed two properties as part of early preparations to demolish the homes of terror suspects, a highly controversial practice which Israel says it uses as a deterrent.

It added that one of the properties was linked to a Palestinian who had killed three members of a British-Israeli family in April.

The military said it was joined overnight by personnel from the Israel Security Authority and border police.

With inputs from agencies

