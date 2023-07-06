Don't think US can or should lecture India on democracy and human rights, says top WH official

Top White House official on Thursday said that both US and India have their challenges and he doesn’t think Washington can or should be in a position to give lectures to any other country on democracy and human rights.

“…Every society, including the US and India has challenges and its problems…Each of our countries is imperfect and I don’t think the US can or should be in a position where it lectures any other country…,” said Kurt Campbell, the US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs.

Campbell said India is among one of the most sought-after players on the global stage and the US has taken its own step to develop much further the relationship between the two countries.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that India is one of the most sought-after players on the global stage. You see a number of countries seeking to build deeper, more consequential relationships in trade, technology and people-to-people with India. I am just happy to say that the US has taken its own step to develop much further relationship between the two sides,” said the top White House official.

“I have been involved in India-US relations for almost 30 years and I can tell you in the period leading up to the arrival of PM Modi here in Washington, DC the level of trust and confidence between the US and Indian interlocutors was notably different…,” he added.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit to the US as “absolutely historical,” Campbell said that India and US successfully took the bilateral relationship to the next level.

“…an absolutely historic visit of PM Modi to the US. I think, we together, successfully took this critical bilateral relationship to the next level. For me, it’s the most important bilateral relationship on the planet and it has clearly ascended to the top layer…,” said Campbell.

Earlier in June, PM Modi travelled to the US for a State visit. PM Modi was invited by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. His visit commenced in New York where the PM led the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters.

During his US visit last month, PM Modi recieved a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival. He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

PM Modi attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs. He interacted with the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC.

Talking about Russia, Campbell said India’s position on Russia is more nuanced.

“…We see a lot of signs of India taking principled stands. PM Modi has clearly spoken about the devastation and the tragedy of what’s happening to the Ukrainian people…I think Indian friends and colleagues are quite concerned about the war in Ukraine and believe that Russia has conducted this war terribly on many levels…,” said the WH official.

Campbell said China dimension is important to both India and the US but it is not enough to take us to where we want to go in this relationship.

“…There are many other elements that have driven us forward. I think most of those were on full display when Prime Minister Modi visited,” added Campbell.

With inputs from agencies

