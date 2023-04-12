Donald Trump says Macron kissing Xi Jinping's 'ass'

Washington: Donald Trump said on Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron had been in China meeting with Xi Jinping and “kissing his ass.”

The former US president spoke with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for the first time since being arrested in New York, according to AFP.

The Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee argued in a rambling interview that the United States had lost power in the world since he left office.

He told Carlson, “You got this crazy world, it’s blowing up and the United States has absolutely no say.”

“And Macron, who’s a friend of mine, is over with China, kissing his ass. Okay, in China! I said, ‘France is now going to China.'”

Last week, during a state visit to China, Macron warned Europeans not to become enslaved to US foreign policy.

In remarks to journalists Macron said European countries should not get caught in the tense standoff between Beijing and Washington over the fate of Taiwan.

China has vowed to regain control of Taiwan, while the US government pledges to help Taiwan defend itself.

Macron warned against Europe being “caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy.”

“The paradox would be that, overcome with panic, we believe we are just America’s followers. The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” Macron said, according to AFP.

The remarks raised concern in Washington, but the White House attempted to downplay them, with spokesman John Kirby stating the Biden administration is “comfortable and confident in the fantastic bilateral relationship we have with France.”

