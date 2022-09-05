Donald Trump claims Mark Zuckerberg visited the White House 'last week' to have dinner with him

The former US president was likely referring to the 2019 dinner, which Mark Zuckerberg and tech billionaire Peter Thiel attended at the White House

At a Saturday rally, former US President Donald Trump stated that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited the White House to have dinner with him ‘last week’.

It should be noted that he has been out of the office for more than a year and a half. He even stated that Zuckerberg congratulated him for being number one on Facebook. He made this statement despite the fact that he has been suspended from Facebook.

He was heavily trolled on social media after making these claims. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Donald Trump thinks that Mark Zuckerberg came to see him at the White House last week.”

Trolls ripped apart the video. “He thinks a lot of things. Most criminals, the rest inaccurate”, a user commented.

Some people also pointed out that he hasn’t been in the White House for a very long time. One person wrote, “Last week huh? His head rattles like an empty can of spray paint. You haven't been in the white house for a very long time.”

Many people were shocked with Trump’s statement, and tweeted regarding this. “I find it hard to believe that Mark Zuckerberg had dinner with Donald Trump at the White House last week. Did they go to White Castle?” a user said.

One person posted, “Did Donald Trump explain yet why he said he was at the White House having lunch with Mark Zuckerberg last week?”.

“Donald Trump thinks he still lives in the White House and had Mark Zuckerberg over for dinner last week. At the White House!”, an account tweeted.

Some people pointed out that he may have dementia. One person said, “I think the dementia is showing.”

When Trump used the words “last week”, he was likely referring to the 2019 dinner, which Mark Zuckerberg and tech billionaire Peter Thiel attended at the White House. Despite Trump’s claims that the dinner was initiated by Zuckerberg, a Facebook’s spokesperson told NBC News that the Meta’s CEO accepted an invitation for having a dinner with the former President and then First Lady at the White House.

