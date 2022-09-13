Dog babysits kittens in adorable viral video

The dog can be seen lifting a kitten through its mouth and placing it on what appears to be a comfortable mat. After doing this, it goes on to place the other kitten on the mat. But as soon as it does that, the kitten it had placed before on the mat runs away.

You must be familiar with babysitting. You yourself might have babysat your younger sibling or a neighbourhood child at some point of your life. But until now, you have only seen a human being doing the job of babysitting. What if we told you that a pet itself was babysitting other pets? Yes, such an incident happened and its video is now going viral on social media. In the clip, it can be seen that a dog is babysitting four kittens. The kittens seem to enjoy annoying their babysitter. The dog can be seen lifting a kitten through its mouth and placing it on what appears to be a comfortable mat. After doing this, it goes on to place the other kitten on the mat. But as soon as it does that, the kitten it had placed before on the mat runs away. It then leaves the kitten it had been holding on the mouth and runs behind the escaped kitten.

In the process, three out of the four kittens can be seen roaming around here and there while the annoyed dog tries to catch them all. However, there is one kitten who can be seen calmly sitting in its place throughout the video.

The clip was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Babysitting the kittens.”.

Watch this video here:

There were some parents in the comment section who could relate to this video.

“Aww, bless. I had 4 kids under 6 years and this was me trying to get them all together to go out,” a user commented.

Many people appreciated the efforts of the dog to babysit the kittens. A person wrote, “So lovely to see that dog is so good babysitter for the kitten.”

Some users talked about the relationship between their dogs and their kittens. An account said, “Cute! When I first brought 2 tiny kittens home my Aussie treated them as if they were her babies, Snuggled up in her fur or the curve of her tail. As they’ve grown, she doesn’t pay much attention to them anymore. Just once in a while!”.

This video has garnered more than 1.6 million views and 64,000 likes so far.

