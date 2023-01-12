Mathematics as a subject still strikes terror in the hearts of many students. There are adults who still get nightmares about their past experience with maths homework during school days. However, that’s not always the case. Sometimes solving a mathematical problem can be fun too. As a grown-up, we can see some mathematical references keep coming time and again. Interesting math-related posts can also be spotted on social media feeds, which often leave users scratching their heads. This time, a math brain teaser seeking the application of the BODMAS rule has been going viral on the internet. A Twitter page named Benonwine dropped the equation on their account.

The BODMAS rule is a well-known segment of mathematics that is taught at the school level. For the unversed, BODMAS means “Bracket, Of, Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction.” It is a popular method to solve a mathematical expression with more than one step. With the help of BODMAS, one can determine in which order he or she can get the answer to that particular equation.

Coming to the post, three objects- a glass of soft drink, packs of fries and a burger are used to make the question interesting. It provides three equations through which users can find the value of each object. Then the post asked to calculate the value of “A burger+ a pack of fries x a drink.”

A number of users recalled their early learning and attempted to solve it. Different answers were seen in the comment section. While some said it to be 60, others calculated 15. A user explained, “First I thought 70 but realised on one chip so then thought 60 but use BODMAS I’m thinking 15.”

According to another person, “Drink is 10, Burger is 5, fries are 2. 5 + 2 * 10 = 70.”

An individual who thought it to be “Fifteen” looked confident. He explained, “Multiplication before addition.”

Here are some other reactions:

Since being surfaced on the internet, the post has earned more than 40,000 views on Twitter and has accumulated hundreds of likes so far. Have you found the problem engaging? If so, what’s your answer?

