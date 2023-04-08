DNA identifies woman found dead 43 years ago wearing 'disco style' clothes

Sandusky (Ohio): Identity of a woman in this US town whose partially decomposed body was discovered on the shores of Lake Erie remained unknown for 43 years.

On March 30 she was finally identified as Patricia Greenwood by the Sandusky Police Department through her clothing typical of the disco era.

The case had been a cold one for the Sandusky Police Department until advancements in technology allowed them to extract DNA from the skeletal remains and use it to create a family tree.

The Porchlight Project, a nonprofit dedicated to providing DNA testing for unresolved crimes in Ohio, offered to pay for the required tests.

With the funds raised, Detective Eric Costante sent a tissue sample to Bode Technology, a forensic laboratory that works closely with the Porchlight Project.

They discovered that Greenwood had lived in various Michigan cities, including Traverse City, Bay City, and Saginaw. She came from a family of 12 children who were all placed for adoption across Michigan.

According to her surviving siblings, she may have worked as a sex worker and was frequently absent for long periods.

Greenwood was 32 years old when she vanished, and police believe her death may have been a homicide due to the severe injuries she suffered on the right side of her body, including a broken femur and pelvis.

The Sandusky Police Department will continue to investigate the circumstances of her death.

