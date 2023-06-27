Diwali, which is celebrated with great pomp and fervour across India, will now see equal enthusiasm for people of New York City as the US’ most populous city will add the festival to the list of public school holidays.

Announcing the decision, Mayor Eric Adams said the decision to add Diwali as a public school holiday has been taken in recognition of the growth of New York City’s South Asian and India-Caribbean communities.

The NYC mayor also said he was proud to be part of the legislation to make Diwali a holiday in schools.

Officials said more than 200,000 New York City residents celebrate Diwali, which is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists.

When he contested for mayor in 2021, Adam had pledged to make Diwali a school holiday.

I’m so proud to have stood with Assemblymember @JeniferRajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make #Diwali a school holiday. I know it’s a little early in the year, but: Shubh Diwali! pic.twitter.com/WD2dvTrpX3 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 26, 2023

“This is a city that’s continuously changing, continuously welcoming communities from all over the world,” Adams said, announcing that Diwali will join celebrations including Rosh Hashana and Lunar New Year as a day off for students.

“Our school calendar must reflect the new reality on the ground," the mayor added.

But there's a catch

As per the Hindu calendar, Diwali is observed on Amavasya, the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

Diwali this year will be celebrated on 12 November but it will not be a holiday for students in New York City as the festival falls on Sunday.

Public school holiday on Diwali in NYC will become official if Gov. Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat, signs the bill passed by the New York state legislature earlier this month.

'Fight of over two decades'

New York Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar, who led the "fight" to make Diwali a holiday in the city, said after a fight of over two decades by the South Asian community, she was proud to deliver the win for the community, for New York, and for America.

I said I would do it, and I did! @QNS covers the passage of my legislation to make Diwali a school holiday. After a fight of over 2 decades by the South Asian community, I was proud to deliver this win for the community, for NY, and for America. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0ELNGOyqYe — Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (@JeniferRajkumar) June 13, 2023

As per a report by AFP the population of New York City residents categorised as Asian Indian by the Census Bureau has more than doubled in the last three decades, from 94,000 in 1990 to about 213,000 in the 2021 American Community Survey.

Congresswoman Grace Meng, First Vice Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said, "We have been pushing for this school holiday to happen, and I cannot be happier that now we are on the cusp of our efforts becoming a reality. The time has come for our school system to acknowledge and appreciate this important observance, just as it rightly does for holidays of other cultures and ethnicities.”

Meng further said Diwali to the school calendar will further reflect the rich and vibrant diversity that exists in the city and hoped that it will “pave the way for other cities across the country as well”.

She went on to say that establishing a federal holiday for Diwali is not just about a day off for kids.

“But it's a chance for all students and New Yorkers of all backgrounds to better understand the culture and the diversity and the inclusivity of this city and including holidays like Diwali,” she said.

Meng introduced a bill in Congress last month to make Diwali a federal holiday. Under the Diwali Day Act, Diwali would become the 12th federally recognised holiday in the United States.

