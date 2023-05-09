The internet has become such a platform where we often come across bizarre stories from all walks of life that go viral in no time. One vivid example of this is a tweet that shows how a woman after almost 4 years of her marriage got divorced and ended up seeking a refund from her wedding photographer. Yes, you’ve heard it right! Taking to Twitter, the wedding photographer named Lance Romeo shared the chat that he had with the woman and we bet you’ll find his responses quite hilarious!

It didn’t just end here. The woman’s ex-husband also reached out to the photographer and apologised to him for his ex-wife’s “embarrassing” behaviour.

In a series of tweets, the man shared screenshots of his chat with the woman. The woman began by introducing herself and said, “I don’t know if you still remember me. You did photoshoot for me at my wedding in Durban in 2019.” As soon as Romeo recognised her, she displayed her intentions and directly asked for a refund of the amount that was paid earlier for the wedding photography, claiming that she is now divorced.

Romeo who initially thought it was a prank clearly refused any sort of refund stating that “photography is a more refundable service.” However, the woman kept steady on her demand further threatening to sue him.

“I swear my life is a movie, you can’t make this stuff up,” he captioned the post while sharing screenshots of the entire conversation.

In another tweet, he shared another screenshot of the response that he received from the woman’s ex-husband. Stating that he got to know about the incident from social media, the man apologised to Romeo and offered to talk to him over phone.

UPDATE: we got the Husband. Update tomorrow when he gets back to me pic.twitter.com/QUYVVbIwfe — LanceRomeoPhotography (@LanceRomeo) April 14, 2023

As soon as the post were viral, reactions flooded the comment section. A user wrote, “It’s a prank… coz there’s no way a sane person can ask for a refund 4yrs after the service was rendered… You’re so polite in your responses”, while another one said, “I am afraid of divorce…or maybe she is just broke from paying legal fees.”

“Wonder if she wants refunds for all services rendered for the wedding…catering, venue, etc”, a user commented.

