'Distressed by the devastation': PM Modi condoles loss of lives due to cyclone in Malawi, Mozambique, Madagascar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar, and said India stands with them in this tough time.

Cyclone Freddy has barrelled through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week, killing hundreds and displacing thousands more. It also pummelled the islands of Madagascar and Reunion last month as it traversed the Indian Ocean, according to reports.

“Distressed by the devastation due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar. Condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera, President Filipe Nyusi and President Andry Rajoelina, bereaved families and those affected by the cyclone,” Modi said in a tweet.

Distressed by the devastation due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar. Condolences to President @LAZARUSCHAKWERA, President Filipe Nyusi and President @SE_Rajoelina, bereaved families and those affected by the cyclone. India stands with you in this tough time. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 15, 2023

India stands with the affected people in this tough time, he added.

Death toll from cyclone rises to more than 240

Meanwhile, rescuers scrambled on Wednesday to reach survivors in Malawi’s battered city of Blantyre, after Cyclone Freddy struck southern Africa for a second time, triggering floods and landslides that have killed more than 240 people across two countries.

Weather conditions were expected to improve as the storm dissipated over land after days of torrential rains, but localised thunderstorms would persist, and flood levels remained high in some areas, hampering emergency efforts.

“The death toll has risen from 190 to 225 with 707 injured and 41 reported missing,” AFP quoted the Malawi disaster management agency as saying.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.