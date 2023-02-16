New Delhi: Amid a recent string of mass shootings affecting the country, Americans’ dissatisfaction with US gun laws has risen to 63 per cent, an increase of seven points over the past year, according to a new Gallup poll.

The poll, which was published on Wednesday, found that 63 per cent of respondents said they are dissatisfied with the nation’s laws and policies on firearms, while 34 per cent of those surveyed said the opposite.

The results showed a seven-point increase from last year, when 56 per cent of respondents said they were unsatisfied with current gun regulations, and they showed the largest percentage of Americans who are dissatisfied with them in the last seven years.

According to Gallup, satisfaction with the nation’s gun laws has also declined since the previous year’s poll, tying the lowest level ever.

Within political parties, 54 per cent of Republicans or Republican-leaning Independent respondents stated they are content with the country’s laws and regulations regarding handguns, while 44 per cent of those polled expressed displeasure with the legislation as it stands.

On the other hand, 84 per cent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents expressed their dissatisfaction with the nation’s laws and policies, while 14 per cent of those surveyed said they are satisfied with the nation’s current policies.

Around 60 per cent of Independent respondents express their dissatisfaction with the nation’s laws and firearm policies, while 36 per cent of those surveyed said they are satisfied.

Recent mass shootings

The poll comes in the aftermath of a mass shooting that happened at Michigan State University earlier this week — when a 43-year-old gunman opened fire at Michigan State University’s main campus on 13 February, killing three people and injuring five, some severely, before he was found dead hours later, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Few official details about the gun violence were immediately available, but Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the university police, said shots were fired in two locations – at an academic building called Berkey Hall and the Michigan State University (MSU) Union building.

The violence came roughly 14 months after a deadly mass shooting on 30 November, 2021, at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan, about 80 miles east of East Lansing, in which a 15-year-old student opened fire with a semi-automatic pistol.

Four classmates were killed and six students and a teacher were wounded in that attack, the deadliest US school shooting that year.

With inputs from agencies

