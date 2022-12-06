World

Dismal state of health: Pakistan reports over 30% jump in dengue cases this year

Pakistan registered as many as 76,210 dengue cases during the ongoing year. Last year, Pakistan registered 52,894 cases and 224 deaths from dengue

FP Staff December 06, 2022 17:20:54 IST
Islamabad: In a major setback for the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government, the country witnessed a massive 30 per cent jump in dengue cases compared to last year.

Pakistan registered as many as 76,210 dengue cases during the ongoing year, ARY News reported, quoting sources within National Institute of Health.

These cases were reported countrywide from 1 January to 5 December, 2022.

Last year, Pakistan registered 52,894 cases and 224 deaths from dengue.

This year, Sindh remains the highly infected province with 22,495 cases and 61 deaths. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,799 dengue cases with 18 deaths due to dengue, followed by Punjab with 18,797 cases and 45 deaths.

Islamabad reported 5,392 cases of dengue cases and six deaths.

