Disgraced, Displaced: South Korea deports 13000 people in two months over 'illegal' stay

South Korea has deported as many as 13000 foreigners in just two months as part of their special crackdown on ‘illegals’ living in the country since last October after a pause due to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Justice in South Korea said Wednesday that the government has resumed its crackdown on foreigners staying or working illegally here.

The most recent crackdown, observed from March 2 to April 30, was mostly focused on industries that potentially harm society, such as entertainment services, and on those that are strongly related to local people’s jobs, including logistics and delivery, it was stated.

According to local reports, 6,863 of the 7,578 undocumented migrant workers who were apprehended during the sweep were forced or given orders to leave the country, according to the ministry.

Another 208 were penalized, while the rest are still facing investigations.

According to the ministry, 5,247 more illegal immigrants left the country through the voluntary departure program, which gives an exemption from paying a fee and a suspension of entry restrictions.

In addition, 1,701 employers who hired illegal immigrants and 12 unlawful job brokers were fined.

The ministry reported that by April, the regular crackdown on unlawful stays, which had been in place since the start of this year, had reduced the number of illegal immigrants by 25,000.

