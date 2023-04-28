Discovery of Roman era Buddha statue in Egypt points to ancient ties with India
The head of Egypt's supreme antiquities council Mostafa al-Waziri said that the finding has important indications over the presence of trade ties between Egypt and India during the Roman era
A Buddha statue has been discovered in Egypt’s ancient Red Sea town of Berenice, giving information on the Roman empire’s trading relations with India, reported AFP.
A statement by the antiquities ministry said that a Polish-US delegation discovered the figure “dating back to the Roman era while digging at the ancient temple in Berenice.”
The head of Egypt’s supreme antiquities council Mostafa al-Waziri said that the finding has important indications over the presence of trade ties between Egypt and India during the Roman era.
The statue, with part of its right side and its right leg missing, measures 71 centimetres (28 inches) in height and portrays Buddha with a halo around his head and a lotus flower by his side, reported AFP.
Waziri said Berenice was one of the largest seaports in Roman-era Egypt, and was often the destination for ships from India laden with spices, semi-precious stones, textiles and ivory.
Egypt has unveiled many major archaeological discoveries in recent years, amid attempts to revive its vital tourism industry after years of political unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.
By 2028, the Egyptian government hopes to attract 30 million tourists per year, up from 13 million before the pandemic.
With inputs from agencies
