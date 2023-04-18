Directed Energy: US spending nearly a billion dollars a year to weaponise lasers

Washington: Any science fiction, from Star Wars to the Iron Man, is incomplete without the piercing lasers that can cut through just about anything. The weapons are on their way to the real world of combat as the concept is being developed as a military technology by the US, which is, reportedly, spending nearly $1 billion a year of taxpayers’ money on it.

According to a new report from the U.S Government Accountability Office, laser weapons also known as “directed energy” weapons include high-energy lasers that can be used to blast drones out of the sky.

The GAO reportedly toured U.S. military facilities and defence contractors and examined prototype directed-energy systems where more recent research has concentrated on developing laser weapons compact and light enough to be used by one person.

High-powered microwave weapons that can pierce solid materials and interfere with an adversary’s power supply, sensors, and other electronics are also being tested by the Pentagon.

It’s unclear whether these weapons are cost-effective, and the answer will probably vary depending on who you ask.

Of course, a new generation of potent military weapons might open up massive new cash streams for defence corporations.

The directed-energy technology could result in increased national security for the U.S. military forces, according to a CBS news report.

Cost of Laser weapons

High-energy laser and microwave weapons may be helpful for short-range air defense, against drone swarms, and to fend off rocket, artillery, and mortar fire, according to a 2022 report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS), an independent organisation that conducts research for policymakers.

According to the study, these systems may be more affordable and efficient than conventional weapons.

Some of these devices may quickly cut through steel and aluminium. For instance, the GAO states that repetitive firing is possible with weapons that utilise lasers, microwaves, gamma rays, and other forms of electromagnetic energy as they don’t require mechanical loading.

In its research, CRS stated that since a laser beam may nearly instantly reach a target, there is no need for an interceptor missile to compute an intercept trajectory.

Depending on the laser power, a laser can disable a target within seconds by staying focused on a specific area of the target.

Additionally, according to some military strategists, high-energy weapons may be more accurate than conventional munitions, lowering the possibility of unintended civilian casualties.

Effects and consequences of Laser Weapons

According to the GAO report, a variety of directed-energy weapons have been tested by various U.S. military branches.

The Navy has tested lasers to interfere with drones and small boats, while the Air Force has created a high-energy laser that can be attached to planes.

According to GAO, the Defense Department also plans to create a potent prototype laser weapon this year that might soon be employed in anti-cruise missile system tests.

However, there are both practical and legal restrictions on directed energy weapons. For instance, certain laser systems are prohibited by international law; the United Nations forbids the use of laser weapons that are intended to render a person permanently blind.

Previous prototypes also demonstrated that they were impacted by weather conditions such as rain, fog, sand, smoke, or other atmospheric variables, yet merely charging such devices continues to be difficult.

The GAO stated that because directed energy weapons are a novel technology, they “require the development of new tactics, techniques and procedures — processes by which the warfighter knows how to best use a particular technology in an operational environment.”

