Dilli Ka Dil? Minor girl knifed 34 times, people walk by. Times when Delhi-ites were caught sauntering past gory murders

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed over 30 times and then her head smashed repeatedly with a rock by one Sahil in the Shahbad dairy area of New Delhi.

The ferocious attack was caught on a CCTV camera and the footage literally shook the whole nation as it showed people walking past while Sahil kept knifing and bludgeoning the victim. No one dared to intervene.

Disturbing visuals ‼️ Man named Sahil (father's name Sarfaraz ) stabbed a minor Hindu girl multiple times, leaving her in a pool of blood in Delhi. People stood watching & nobody came forward to save her. Minor girl succumbed to injuries during treatment. Horrible horrible… pic.twitter.com/1WpMVTUGVT — BALA (@erbmjha) May 29, 2023

Sahil was nabbed by police in UP’s Bulandshahr after a huge furore.

Meanwhile, Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to express his anger towards the public apathy. He wrote in Hindi, “If there had been such a barbaric attack on their sister or daughter, would these people have gone on like this?”.

Gambhir went on to say, “Not only the accused, but the people seen in the video were also animals,”.

अगर अपनी बहन या बेटी पर ऐसा वहशी हमला होता तो भी क्या ये लोग ऐसे ही चलते चले जाते. जानवर सिर्फ़ वो नहीं, सब हैं #HeWillSuffer — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 29, 2023

The National Commission of Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the matter. A three-member team of the women’s rights body would be meeting the victim’s family and the police to ascertain facts and suggest action.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the barbaric crime.Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi for arrest of the accused at the earliest. A 3member team headed by Member @DKhongdupr will be visiting the family members of the victim & meeting the concerned police officials. https://t.co/RWivzJDJ4N — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 29, 2023

But, this is not the first time that Delhi-ites have walked past a murder. They have been caught on camera—just sauntering past victims and their attackers as if nothing mattered.

1. In April, this year, a 51-year-old advocate was shot by two bike-borne assailants in Dwarka Sector 1. The deceased was identified as Virender Kumar, who practiced in the Dwarka Court. The incident took place at a busy traffic signal at 4.23 pm on a Saturday.

2. On January 1, this year 20-year-old Anjali Singh was dragged under a Baleno car from Delhi’s Sultanpuri till Kanjhawala after being hit by a car. The accident occurred around 3:30 am on Sunday when she was returning home after work on her two-wheeler. Video footage showed her corpse was dragged by the vehicle for nearly one and a half hours on Delhi roads.

3. On January 4, a 57-year-old Delhi police assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Shambhu Dayal, was stabbed multiple times in a busy road while trying to nab a man accused of snatching a phone earlier that day. He succumbed to death in Delhi’s BLK Hospital.

4. In October last year, a youth named Manish was killed by three persons identified as Alam, Faizan and Bilal in Delhi’s Nand Nagri. CCTV footage showed locals walking past while the killers attacked Manish.

5. In June, last year, two brothers killed a 28-year-old man using a blade and stone slabs in a busy residential locality in Delhi in broad daylight allegedly over a monetary dispute. The viral footage of the incident residents retreating to their homes and people deserting the lane as the duo battered Narender alias Bunti, a resident of Azadpur, over a few minutes. A third man who was accompanying the assailants tried to stop the attack, but in vain.

