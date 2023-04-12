Digital Despotism: Kremlin to create digital register of military service eligible citizens to crackdown on draft dodger

Moscow: Russia has now enabled its administration to send digital summons in order to improve their efficacy and catch those who try to evade fighting in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

According to reports, a bill to establish a digitally unified registration of Russian citizens qualified for military duty was approved by the Russian State Duma in its third reading on April 11.

The digital registry will be used by Russian military recruitment bureaus to send out summonses for military service.

The unified register gathers personal identification information about Russian citizens from a variety of Russian legal entities, including the Federal Tax Service of Russia, investigative agencies, courts, medical institutions, the Russian Pension and Social Insurance Fund, the Central Election Commission, federal and local authorities, as well as information about their educational, employment, and residence backgrounds as well as their foreign citizenship status.

The law will also ban those who have been summoned from leaving Russia. They will get 20 days to report to a military recruitment agency.

The law prohibits anyone who have been summoned and are more than 20 days late for reporting from operating motor vehicles, purchasing or selling real estate, or taking out loans.

War Monitor Institute for Study of War had already predicted Russia’s use of Soviet-style social control measures with big data and 21st-century technology to bolster its control over citizens at the time country had announced they will use facial recognition, QR codes, and mobile device geo-tracking technology to enforce a harsh COVID-19 quarantine in 2020.

According to a senior Russian lawmaker, the measure will address some of the administrative issues that surfaced during Russia’s partial mobilisation in September 2022.

The bill has received support from some Russian milbloggers who have long advocated for more aggressive force creation policies.

They claim that it serves as an example of positive interactions between Russian civil society and the government.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.