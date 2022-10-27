The world’s fastest-running man on hands, Zion Clark has bagged two more world records and we cannot be more proud. An athlete by profession, 24-year-old Clark is no doubt an inspiration for all and has rightly proved the words ‘No Excuses’ as tattooed on his back. Though what is more inspiring is that the person is differently-abled and completely relies on his hands for survival. Speaking about his new feat, Clark has won Guinness World Records titles for the highest box jump with hands and the most diamond push-ups in 3 minutes.

In a video posted by Guinness World Records on their Twitter handle, the athlete achieved the two titles at a gym based in Los Angeles on 13 October 2022 in the presence of a GWR official. The caption of the post read, “It’s TWO new records for the man with no excuses, Zion Clark.”

Watch:

https://twitter.com/GWR/status/1585104428960346112

Zion Clark’s two new records

Speaking about his two records, Clark began with box jumping and established the world record by jumping to a height of 33 inches. Next, to bag the second title, Clark smashed a previous world record of 240 diamond push-ups in just a matter of three minutes.

Confused? Let’s read in detail.

In the first record, Mr Clark effortlessly jumped from the ground onto a box with a minimum required height of 24 inches to beat, using nothing but his hands and achieved the height. In his first attempt, he managed to easily jump 30 inches and set the record. Beating his own achievement, he recorded another jump of 33 inches and set a new record.

Next, for the push-up challenge, while starting a bit slow in the beginning, Clark was 54 push-ups behind the 240 record. With just 48 seconds in hand, he came around stronger and managed to do 248 pushups in under three minutes.

Speaking on the same, he said, “The push-ups were definitely a mind game. It is definitely a mind over matter thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Clark (@bigz97)



He also shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “I SET 2 MORE Guinness World Records. Now I currently hold 3 Titles!!! Words fastest 20m sprint, most Diamond push-ups in 3 minutes (248), and World’s Highest Box jump off your hands 33 inches. I thank God first. Then my family and support system made this happen. I AM THE 3 KING TITLE HOLDER.”

