Did Twitter rig Brazil presidential poll to favour the Left and dislodge Jair Bolsonaro? Elon Musk says possible
'I’ve seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election. If those tweets are accurate, it’s possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates,' Musk wrote on Twitter.
New Delhi: Twitter owner Elon Musk said has said that he thought it was “possible” that management at the microblogging firm gave preference to left-wing candidates during Brazil’s election this year.
The billionaire, however, didn’t provide the evidence.
Responding to a question whether he could find out what other elections were “handled” by the former Twitter regime, Musk wrote on Twitter, “I’ve seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election. If those tweets are accurate, it’s possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates”
I’ve seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election. If those tweets are accurate, it’s possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2022
Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter on 27 October, just days before Brazil’s presidential second round runoff vote, when far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was defeated by leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Bolsonaro earlier this year hosted Musk at a meeting in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, when he called the US billionaire’s takeover of Twitter a “breath of hope” and dubbed him a “legend of liberty”.
With inputs from agencies
