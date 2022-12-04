Did Twitter rig Brazil presidential poll to favour the Left and dislodge Jair Bolsonaro? Elon Musk says possible

New Delhi: Twitter owner Elon Musk said has said that he thought it was “possible” that management at the microblogging firm gave preference to left-wing candidates during Brazil’s election this year.

The billionaire, however, didn’t provide the evidence.

Responding to a question whether he could find out what other elections were “handled” by the former Twitter regime, Musk wrote on Twitter, “I’ve seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election. If those tweets are accurate, it’s possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates”

I’ve seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election. If those tweets are accurate, it’s possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2022

Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter on 27 October, just days before Brazil’s presidential second round runoff vote, when far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was defeated by leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro earlier this year hosted Musk at a meeting in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, when he called the US billionaire’s takeover of Twitter a “breath of hope” and dubbed him a “legend of liberty”.

With inputs from agencies

