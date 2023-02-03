Did Joe Biden offer Putin 20% Ukraine as peace offering? US rubbishes claim

Washington: The United States has denied the allegation that President Joe Biden had offered 20 per cent of Ukrainian territory to Russia to end the war as part of a peace proposal.

A report by Newsweek mentioned a CIA official saying that allegation claiming that Biden sent CIA Director, William Burns, on a secret mission to Russia in mid-January and there was a peace proposal put forward is “completely false”.

The Washington Post in a report said that the CIA director made a secret trip to meet and brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

A report by NZZ quoted two German lawmakers dealing with foreign policy saying that Burns offered a “land for peace” deal in which Russia would keep around “20 per cent of Ukraine’s territory”, about the size of Donbass.

The report also stated that Burns was attempting to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine but both the countries reportedly rejected the proposal.

The proposal offered “around 20 per cent of Ukraine’s territory” but Ukraine shut it down as “they are not willing to have their territory divided”. The NZZ report also said that Russia said it “will win the war in the long run anyway.”

While Burns and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan want to quickly wrap up the Ukraine war to concentrate on China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin “didn’t want to let Russia get away with destroying the rule-based peace order and called for massive military support for Ukraine.”

Deputy spokesperson at White House’s National Security Council, Sean Davett, said the report is “not accurate.”

