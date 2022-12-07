Did FBI collude with former Twitter management to doctor US elections?

New York: Newly appointed Twitter CEO Elon Musk has fired James Baker after the journalists researching “Twitter Files” discovered that he was the company’s top attorney and was formerly FBI’s general counsel.

Musk said he “exited” James Baker over concerns that the high-ranking executive tried to suppress information about the handling of the social media giant of the Hunter Biden laptop controversy.

Musk in a tweet revealed that Jim or James Baker was the one vetting the files to be passed on to the two journalists. He further alleged that the former management of the company hired him and that he (Musk) knew nothing about his existence. “He was just not told,” Musk added.

The Twitter CEO further said that Baker played a pivotal role in the FBI probe into claims of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, and had offered an “unconvincing” explanation for his actions when confronted.

James has been accused of passing to the media fake dirt on Donald Trump during his campaign, connecting his campaign with a Russian bank.

Interestingly, moments before Musk’s announcement, independent journalist Matt Taibbi wrote on Twitter that the planned publication of new internal files related to Twitter’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story had been delayed due to Baker’s “vetting” of the documents without management’s approval.

Taibbi said he and fellow independent journalist Bari Weiss had faced “obstacles” searching internal documents shared with them by Musk.

He further said that he along with Weiss had resumed reviewing the documents, dubbed the “Twitter files”, and were preparing to publish the next instalment.

There has been a pertaining question on whether FBI colluded with former Twitter management to doctor US elections?

Baker was the FBI general counsel in 2016–17 and was a top adviser to then-director Jim Comey. Notably, Comey had assured then-president Donald Trump that Trump himself was not a suspect in the Russiagate probe, even though, throughout that time, the bureau was telling the FISA court under oath — in applications reviewed by Baker and approved by Comey — that the Trump campaign was in cahoots with the Kremlin.

As per reports, ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, the FBI met with representatives from Twitter on a weekly basis. The revelation was made by agent Elvis Chan during a sworn deposition for a Republican-led case against the Biden administration charging alleged Twitter ‘censorship,’ Fox News reported.

During his deposition last week, Chan claimed to be part of a group which was made up of foreign influence and cybersecurity infrastructure experts who regularly held meetings with Twitter to discuss misinformation before the 2020 race.

Fox News reported a source in Schmitt’s office saying that the discussions centred around Russian disinformation.

The federal judge who ordered Chan to testify reportedly said, ” Chan had authority over cybersecurity issues for the FBI in the San Francisco, California region which includes the headquarters of major social-media platforms and played a critical role for the FBI in coordinating with social-media platforms related to censorship.”

On Monday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt alleged that the FBI colluded with tech giants to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story and “put their thumb on the scales” of US presidential elections.

“This is a story of the federal government, with all of its vast power and authority, colluding with some of the biggest companies in the history of the world to censor Americans, to put their thumb on the scales… of what’s out there, what people can actually read and know about before an election,” Schmitt said in a interview on Fox News.

Schmitt said last week he took a deposition from Chan during which the information obtained was that the FBI had the Hunter Biden laptop well before the New York Post wrote a story about its contents in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

The FBI “sat on it, they didn’t do anything with it, they knew it wasn’t hacked material, they knew it was legit,” Schmitt alleged.

Schmitt further said that the FBI also “knew exactly” when the New York Post was planning to publish its explosive story about the Biden laptop.

