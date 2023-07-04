UK: Dialysis patient suffers heart attack, dies as nurse girlfriend doesn't call ambulance, continues fun in car

An NHS nurse has been barred from service after authorities found out she was having a year-long affair with a patient and refused to call him an ambulance as he had a heart attack during a romp session inside a car.

Nurse has affair with dialysis patient

Penelope Williams, was working at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board as a Registered Nurse in a Renal Haemodialysis Unit in October 2019, when she got involved with the dialysis patient two years later.

Penelope, 42, however, failed to call for an ambulance when the man blacked out in the back of his car, while having sex with her, with his trousers around his ankles.

Turns out, the man, known only as Patient A, suffered a heart attack during the late night romp session, a disciplinary committee hear, reported The Sun.

The report further said Williams did not call 999 for help and instead rang a colleague while “crying and distressed” to perform CPR on her semi-naked lover.

Here’s what happened next

The nurse called her colleague around 11.56 pm, in distress and begging for help. The co-worker told her to call an ambulance while she rushed over, but Williams failed to do so.

The colleague found the patient unresponsive on arrival and called for an ambulance, while police started performing CPR on the unconscious man. Police said that the patient subsequently died from heart failure and chronic kidney disease triggered by a medical episode.

The nurse barred from working

Following the hearing, the nurse has been struck off by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, which said she “brought the nursing profession into disrepute.”

The Nursing and Midwifery Council in its decision cited that the nurse broke three rules, including entering an intimate and/or sexual relationship with a patient, communicating with a patient via Facebook and meeting with a patient outside work environment.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.