Device labels will no longer be seen in tweets, confirms Musk

New Delhi: Ever since Elon Musk signed the $44 billion deal and took over the twitter, the microblogging site has gone through numerous changes in and out.

The new chief is so actively taking part in these developments that he himself takes time out to inform the users of the developments.

In the recent one, he informed that Twitter has now removed the device label from tweets.

On Sunday, Musk retweeted a tweet that said, “Twitter has removed the ability to see which device a tweet comes from. (Twitter for iPhone, Twitter for Android)”.

The tweet was made by a Twitter handle called ‘Pubity’. Musk retweeted it and wrote ‘Hallelujah’.

Earlier today, Musk restored a half dozen accounts of prominent journalists that he only had banned some time ago.

While announcing the lifting of the ban, he said that Twitter will now be incorporating ‘mute’ and ‘block’ signals for Blue Verified handles.

He further stated that all actions of Twitter users will factor into a “NN model” (neural networks) for a tweet and the account tweeting, including positive actions.

Another thing that Musk announced on Saturday was that Twitter will make it easier to see tweets from just “those you follow, as well as other tweet curations”.

Last week, Musk resumed selling its Twitter Blue premium offering, which gives users a blue verification badge by their names, following a weeks-long pause because some subscribers were using the paid service to impersonate well-known accounts.

