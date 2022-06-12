‘Determined to support’: Dutch politician Geert Wilders on receiving death threats for supporting Nupur Sharma

Wilder tweeted that he was neither Indian nor a Hindu but was supporting Nupur Sharma as he believed secularism should not mean that 'demeaning Hindu Gods is justified and telling the truth about Muhammed is not'

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders, who extended his support to Nupur Sharma, said that he has been receiving death threats but says that they make him determined to support her.

So this is what I get supporting the brave #NupurSharma. Hundreds of death threats. It makes me even more determined and proud supporting her. For evil may never win. Never. #IsupportNupurSharma pic.twitter.com/gsl6tnJAoF — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 11, 2022

Sharma got suspended from her role as a BJP spokesperson for her derogatory remarks comments on Prophet Muhammad.

The far-right politician from the Netherlands had defended Sharma, saying she was speaking “nothing but the truth about Prophet Muhammad and his wife Aisha”.

“Appeasement never works. It will only make things worse. So, my dear friends from India, don’t be intimidated by Islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician Nupur Sharma who spoke the truth about Muhammad,” another tweet by Wilders reads.

Calling the Islamic world condemning Sharma’s remarks hypocrites, he wrote that these “nations have no democracy, no rule of law, no freedom”

Don’t listen to the hypocrites. Islamic nations have no democracy, no rule of law, no freedom. They persecute minorities and disrespect human rights like no one else. THEY should be criticized! The ideology of #Muhammad is offensive and abusive, not the heroic #NupurSharma! — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 7, 2022

I am not Indian nor a Hindu. But I know one thing. Secularism should not mean that demeaning Hindu Gods is justified and telling the truth about Muhammad is not. So when #napursharma reacted to someone demeaning Hindu Gods it was totally justified.#IsupportNupurSharma — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 11, 2022

Nupur Sharma is at the centre of the ongoing violence in India. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Karnataka saw protests demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest.

