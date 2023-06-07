World

Destruction of Kakhovka dam is 'environmental bomb of mass destruction', says Ukraine's Zelenskyy

According to Zelenskyy, the destruction of the dam would 'not stop Ukraine and Ukrainians. We will still liberate all our land'

June 07, 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. AP

The breaching of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday was described by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “an environmental bomb of mass destruction,” and he added that only freeing the entire nation could guarantee against such “terrorist” activities.

“Such deliberate destruction by the Russian occupiers and other structures of the hydroelectric power station is an environmental bomb of mass destruction,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

According to Zelenskyy, the destruction of the dam would “not stop Ukraine and Ukrainians. We will still liberate all our land.”

“Only the complete liberation of Ukrainian land from the Russian occupiers will guarantee that there will be more such terrorist attacks.”

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukrainian prosecutors had asked prosecutors at the International Criminal Court in The Hague “to involve international justice in the investigation of the dam’s destruction.”

And for the second day running, Zelenskyy singled out military units fighting in and near the long-besieged eastern city of Bakhmut, while giving no details of the clashes.

“Thank you! For moving forward!” he said.

June 07, 2023

