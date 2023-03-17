Destabilising another neighbour: Secret document reveals Russia had plans to punish Moldova for cosying up to the West

New Delhi: A secret document has revealed that Russia’s security service, the FSB, had plans to destabilise another neighbour. The document laid out detailed options to destabilise Moldova, as the nation has been in recent times trying to build stronger relations with the west, particularly with NATO, and has shown aspirations to join the European Union.

VSquare and Frontstory, RISE Moldova, Expressen in Sweden, the Dossier Centre for Investigative Journalism, and other media outlets were among the group of outlets that obtained it and made it public.

According to CNN, the document was titled, “Strategic objectives of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Moldova,” and it appears that it was written in 2021 by FSB’s Directorate for Cross-Border Cooperation. It sets out a 10-year plan on bringing Moldova within Russia’s sphere of influence.

Making Moldova dependent on Russian gas imports, causing social unrest, and trying to thwart its attempts to gain influence in the pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria, where approximately 1,500 Russian soldiers are stationed, were all part of the plan.

The five-page document is divided into several headings with short, medium, and long-term objectives. The “support for Moldovan political forces promoting constructive relations with the Russian Federation” and “neutralisation of the Republic of Moldova initiatives aimed at eliminating the Russian military presence in Transnistria” are among the short-term goals.

The “opposition to Romania’s expansionist policy in the Republic of Moldova” and “opposition to cooperation between the Republic of Moldova and NATO” are two medium-term objectives.

The FSB document outlines long-term objectives such as “forming a negative attitude towards NATO” and “creating stable pro-Russian groups of influence in the Moldovan political and economic elites,” according to CNN.

Kremlin’s response

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “We know nothing of the existence of such a plan. I do not rule out that this is another fake. Russia has always been and remains open to building good-neighborly, mutually beneficial relations, including with Moldova,” reported CNN.

He added, “We are very sorry that the current leadership of Moldova is experiencing completely unjustified and unfounded prejudices against Moscow.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.