Despite reports of largescale loss of soldiers in Bakhmut, Russia plans to hire additional 400,000 troops

Moscow: Several local media outlets have reported that the Russian Ministry of Defence intends to hire an additional 400,000 contract troops in 2023.

According to Radio Free Europe on Tuesday, the hiring drive is scheduled to begin on April 1 and regional governments have already been notified of the hiring targets they must meet.

According to Ura.Ru, a pro-Kremlin news source, the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas, for instance, were each instructed to collect 10,000 signatures by the end of 2023.

According to BBC Russia, military officials were also seen handing out subpoenas to residents in Voronezh, one of the Russian provinces nearest to the Ukrainian border, instructing them to update their personal information with the enlistment and military registration offices.

According to the authorities, the summons was only given to gather data and not to set the stage for a second mobilization, as BBC Russia reported.

According to reports, Russia lost nearly 200,000 soldiers in the war. That toll, in just 1 year, is eight times higher than American casualties in two decades of war in Afghanistan.

