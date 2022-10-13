Despite abstention at UNGA vote on Russia, German envoy lauds India’s stand on Ukraine conflict

New Delhi: Barely a day after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of certain eastern regions of Ukraine, German ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Thursday said though India had abstained from voting against Russia yet developed nations of the world had read between the lines and deciphered a very clear stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict by the Indian government.

“First of all, the UN resolution was quite a success yesterday, we had 143 countries voting in condemnation of the annexation of eastern Ukrainian regions by Russia. We have seen 35 abstentions, amongst them India, but we have very carefully listened to what the Indian representative at the United Nations said and we found a very clear statement by the Indian government,” Ackermann said.

“The Indian statement reflects great concern by the Indian side on what happens in war-torn Ukraine and therefore I would say, the Indian stand is very much alike that of the developed nations,” the German envoy said clearly indicating that though India did not vote in support of the resolution yet the country’s stand mattered to larger Western nations, most of whom are against Russia’s war on Ukraine.

#WATCH | German Amb says, “…143 votes condemning annexation of eastern Ukrainian regions by Russia. 35 abstentions, incl India but we carefully listened to Indian rep&you find clear statement by Indian govt. Shows,from Indian side,great concern about what happens in Ukraine…” https://t.co/G8dkuCbvmE pic.twitter.com/ldLl9WdhJQ — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

The resolution moved at the United Nations General Assembly was supported by 143 countries, while 35 nations – including Asian giants China and India - abstained.

Five countries rejected the vote—they were Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua. Though it was merely symbolic, however, this was the first time that a UN resolution logged the highest number of votes against Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Earlier in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed documents to make four eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson part of mainland Russia.

The agreements were signed with the Moscow-installed political leaders of the four regions, and came soon after self-proclaimed referendums in those regions which rightfully were part of Ukrainian territory. The move was called out as a “farce” by the leading Western nations and soon after the resolution against the Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory was moved at the UN General Assembly.

