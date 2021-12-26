Desmond Tutu, South African anti-apartheid icon, dies at 90
Tutu, who was the chairman of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), had coined and popularised the term 'Rainbow Nation' to describe South Africa, when Nelson Mandela became the first black president of the country.
Johannesburg: South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on Sunday aged 90, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," he said in a statement.
A tireless activist, he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for combatting white minority rule in his country.
Famously outspoken, even after the fall of the racist apartheid regime, Tutu never shied away from confronting South Africa's shortcomings or injustices.
It was Tutu who coined and popularised the term "Rainbow Nation" to describe South Africa when Nelson Mandela became the country's first black president.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India vs South Africa: Bumrah one bowler who can exploit South African conditions pretty well, says Elgar
South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar acknowledged the Jasprit Bumrah threat but said the whole Indian attack will be tough to face.
India vs South Africa: Both teams observe moment's silence in honour of Desmond Tutu
Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, died at the age of 90.
Communication gap: Virat Kohli’s counter to Sourav Ganguly raises clouds of uncertainty and doubt
In seeking to set the record straight, Virat Kohli seems to have taken on the might of a Board, which does not believe in clear communication.