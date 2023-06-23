Desi Connection: Wine for PM Modi's State dinner at White House came from Gujarat-born Raj Patel's Napa Valley winery

The State dinner hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House had a desi connection.

While the menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note of the dietary restrictions of the visiting Prime Minister, included marinated millets, stuffed mushrooms, grilled corn kernel salad and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake, one of the wines for this rather important party was sourced from Gujarat-born Raj Patel’s winery in the wine-hub Napa Valley.

The guests were served the incredibly popular Patel Red Blend 2019 which costs about $75 (about Rs 6000) per bottle.

“The idea was always to make wines that are well-structured, elegant and have the ability to last through time. It was made for the American palette, and it just so happened that over the years Indians embraced our wine. Being from an Indian origin myself, and a Patel, Indians (in America) have embraced the wines we make,” an India Today report quoted Patel as saying about his brand of wines.

“We were just asked to supply the wine. We were not invited,” he added.

According to the winery’s website, the wine is made from the extracts of black cherry, cedar and crushed cocoa nibs, black plum, cherry, and raspberry. The red-toned wine is a blend of two wines – Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Apart from Patel Red Blend 2019, Stone Tower Chardonnay ‘Kristi’ 2021, and Domaine Carneros Brut Rose wines were also on the menu.

Born in Gujarat, Patel moved to the US in 1972 with his family. He graduated in Biochemistry from UC Davis and took up an internship at the Robert Mondavi Winery. He ventured into manufacturing wines in the 2000s.

More than 400 guests were invited for the State dinner at the specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.

With inputs from agencies

