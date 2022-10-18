'Desi Chai, Please': UK cafe levies high rates for rude customers, wins hearts

There have been several instances where one can notice customers being rude to the staff members of a restaurant or cafe and further behaving in a disrespectful manner to them. While most restaurants as well as their customers tend to avoid such situations, a cafe in the United Kingdom has decided to stand in support of its staff members. In a bid to promote polite and courteous behavior among customers, a cafe in UK’s Preston has designed its menu in a way that it charges different prices from customers, depending on how a customer behaves with the staff. The unique move has already won several hearts on the internet.

Notably, we are talking about the ‘Chaii Stop’ cafe wherein a board has been installed showing different prices for ordering tea. If we observe closely, the board states that a customer will be charged £5 for placing an order by saying “Desi Chai”. However, if they say “Desi Chai Please”, it will only cost £3. Similarly, for ordering it by saying “Hello, Desi Chai Please,” customers will be asked to pay only £1.90.

The cafe while taking to its Instagram handle also posted a photo of the menu and it has already gone viral. “Being polite definitely goes a long way”, its caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaii Stop™️ (@chaiistop_)



People took to the comment section and appreciated the cafe’ initiative made toward the interests of their staff members and further for providing them the well-deserved respect.

One commented “great initiative”, while another wrote, “Wonderful initiative!” One more person commented “Manners don’t cost a thing! Love this!”

“Such a wonderful initiative to spread the message of being polite & kind to everyone!” another person wrote.

So far, the photo has grabbed over 300 likes and several comments on Instagram.

The owner of the cafe while speaking to local media said that he got the inspiration for the concept from an American cafe and always wanted to implement the same. He further also added that he has not really received such customers yet but wants to make the cafe feel more welcoming for all.

