Deploying special munitions in Belarus consistent with non-proliferation treaty: Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Minsk: Belarusian Air Force personnel training how to operate aircraft with specific munitions and the deployment of nuclear charges on the republic’s territory do not contradict international law, in particular, the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, the press office of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

Responding to a question about the over-exaggerated reaction of some states to the reports on the prospects of deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons in the republic, the ministry said that Belarus and Russia implement their military cooperation in strict compliance with international law.

“The training of Belarusian pilots capable of flying aircraft with specific munitions, modernization of these aircraft and, likewise, the deployment of nuclear charges on the territory of Belarus without the transfer of control of them and also access to the corresponding technologies to Minsk do not in any way contradict articles I and II of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” it said.

“NATO has long been using the practice of ‘nuclear sharing’ and aircraft of the alliance’s member states are certified for flights with nuclear weapons while the flight personnel are trained for such ‘arrangements’ and corresponding drills are held. Over 150 US tactical nuclear weapons are stored on the territory of NATO’s European member states and more than 250 aeroplanes have been prepared for their possible employment,” the ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, a warning to the West as it steps up military support for Ukraine.

Putin said the move was triggered by Britain’s decision this past week to provide Ukraine with armour-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.

Putin argued that by deploying its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russia was following the lead of the United States, noting that the U.S. has nuclear weapons based in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

Russia has stored its tactical nuclear weapons at dedicated depots on its territory, and moving part of the arsenal to a storage facility in Belarus would up the ante in the Ukrainian conflict by placing them closer to the Russian aircraft and missiles already stationed there.

Depleted uranium is a byproduct of the uranium enrichment process needed to create nuclear weapons. The rounds can’t generate a nuclear reaction but they do emit low levels of radiation. The U.N. nuclear watchdog has warned of the possible dangers of exposure.

Such rounds were developed by the U.S. during the Cold War to destroy Soviet tanks, including the same T-72 tanks that Ukraine now faces in its push to break through a stalemate in the east.

