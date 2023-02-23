Demonstrators paint huge Ukrainian flag outside Russian embassy in London
The demonstration comes ahead of 24 February which will mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine
New Delhi: Demonstrators disrupted traffic in London on Thursday to paint a huge Ukraine flag on the road in front of the Russian embassy on the eve of the Ukraine war’s first anniversary.
Both sides of the road outside the embassy were painted in blue and yellow as traffic passed over the top.
Demonstrators disrupted traffic in London to paint a huge Ukraine flag on the road in front of the Russian embassy on the eve of the Ukraine war’s first anniversary pic.twitter.com/xlSmf4DCms
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 23, 2023
The protest was carried out by the Social change campaign group ‘Le By Donkeys’, Reuters reported.
The demonstration comes ahead of 24 February which will mark the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
