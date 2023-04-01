Democratic rule in Sudan to wait as army disagrees on civilian government

Khartoum: Sudanese Authorities on Monday postponed the signing of a deal that was meant to bring democratic rule back again in the country. An official blamed ongoing disagreements between military groups for the delay.

The said deal has been under negotiation for weeks; it is the result of a two-phase political process that started last December and was meant to define the conditions for reviving the transition to democratic elections and civilian government after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Officials will convene to “agree on a new date for signing the final political accord, which could not be signed” due to “the lack of consensus on certain issues,” a spokesman said, in place of the eagerly anticipated ceremony anticipated on Saturday.

A major point of contention in the negotiations is the reform of the security services, which calls for the exclusion of army generals from political office after the establishment of a civilian administration.

The December agreement, reached after nearly weekly demonstrations since a coup in 2021, has been criticised as “vague” by critics.

What is the dispute?

The powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the second-in-command to the mastermind of the 2021 coup, would be incorporated into the regular army as part of the proposed reforms.

The Janjaweed militia, which Bashir had launched ten years earlier in western Darfur against non-Arab rebels, gave birth to the RSF, which was founded in 2013. Rights organisations have since charged the militia of committing war crimes.

Despite the fact that Burhan and Daglo have been the subject of unsettling rivalries, the two men spoke together last week in the capital Khartoum to call for a smooth integration.

Observers claim that since then, negotiations have stalled due to ongoing disagreements regarding a timeline for the RSF’s merger.

