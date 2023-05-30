Delhi man beats up Air India crew mid-flight, banned for two years

A male passenger on an Air India flight from Goa to Delhi physically attacked a crew member on Monday, resulting in the passenger being handed over to security personnel upon landing at Delhi airport.

This incident adds to the series of recent occurrences involving unruly passenger behavior aboard aircraft.

The airline’s spokesperson stated that the passenger not only verbally abused the crew members but also physically assaulted one of them during the flight.

Upon reaching Delhi, the passenger continued to display unprovoked and aggressive behaviour, leading to their handover to security authorities.

The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities. Unfortunately, further details about the incident are not immediately available.

The Air India spokesperson however emphasized that the safety of both the crew and passengers is their top priority.

They strongly condemned the unruly behavior exhibited by the passenger and assured full support to the affected crew members.

Air India recently issued a two-year flying ban to an individual who caused physical harm to two female cabin crew members during a Delhi-London flight on April 10.

What happens if you misbehave in Flight?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has established regulations that allow for varying durations of flying bans for unruly air passengers.

The regulations categorize unruly passenger behavior into three levels.

Level 1 encompasses unruly actions such as physical gestures, verbal harassment, and disorderly intoxication.

Level 2 involves physically abusive conduct such as pushing, kicking, or sexual harassment.

Level 3 includes life-threatening behavior such as damaging aircraft operating systems, engaging in physical violence like choking, or committing murderous assaults.

Based on the severity of the unruly behavior, an internal committee established by the respective airline can determine the duration of the flying ban imposed on the passenger.

The committee assesses the level of misconduct and decides the appropriate length of the ban, in accordance with the guidelines provided.

