Delhi has become hub of child trafficking due to state govt’s apathy: NCPCR chief
According to NCRB data, Delhi recorded 509 human trafficking cases in 2021 with a 73.5 percent rise in cases when compared to the previous year
New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection Child Rights chief Priyank Kanoongo has said that child trafficking in the national Capital has increased due to the “Delhi government’s negligence.”
In an interview with DD News, Kanoongo said, “placement agencies have become the biggest source of child trafficking.”
“Entire Eastern India is affected by trafficking and Delhi has become the hub,” he added.
“It’s the responsibility of the Delhi government to regulate these placement agencies,” Kanoongo said.
दिल्ली की राज्य सरकार की लापरवाही की वजह से दिल्ली बच्चों के तस्करों का गढ़ बन चुकी है। pic.twitter.com/2JtaPgDqVm
— प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) November 16, 2022
According to NCRB data, Delhi recorded 509 human trafficking cases in 2021 with a 73.5 percent rise in cases when compared to the previous year.
The data showed that all the victims were rescued.
According to NCRB data, of the 509 trafficking victims, the majority were male and 143 females. Also, 437 victims of human trafficking in Delhi were below the age group of 18, including 100 girls. Only 72 adults were trafficked, including 43 females.
The NCRB data also showed that 174 persons have been arrested for human trafficking in 2021 and 13 were charge-sheeted while none have been convicted, acquitted, or discharged by the courts.
According to it, most of the trafficked people were for forced labour, while a few of them were for sexual exploitation, domestic servitude and petty crimes, PTI reported.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
After JJB, CWC recruitment exam paper leak in Bihar, NCPCR writes to govt; seeks action
The outline, format and the fact that the question paper has been prepared at the Chanakya National Law University has all been leaked barely two days before the examination is due
Delhi Air Pollution: NCPCR asks Kejriwal govt to consider closing down schools
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 376 at 9 am on Wednesday