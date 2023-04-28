Months after announcing the launch of their new real-time strategic defence mobile game, ‘Defense Derby’, RisingWings, an independent studio of BGMI and PUBG franchise maker Krafton, has finally released the game in India.

As per the latest reports, the new mobile title is out for game lovers to check, however, only for a limited period. Speaking of which, Defense Derby is only available for “early access” till 11 May 2023 for Android users on the Google Play app store. It is so far free to download and is expected to remain the same, till the time the company decides to launch its full version. Meanwhile, the early access brings a series of “exclusive gifts” for the Indian fans including rewards worth Rs 700 for early access testing, 2500 Crystals, 500 Gold, 500 Elixir, and 500 ManaStone.

About Defense Derby

Developed by RisingWings, an independent Krafton studio, “Defense Derby is a strategic, player-versus-player (PvP) defence game with a real-time auction system added for a new experience in the tower defence (TD) genre,” states Krafton in a statement. It also includes single-player modes – Blitz and the Dungeons, besides the PvP mode.

Speaking on the same, RisingWings Vice President Moon-chul Kang said that the game will offer “immersive and intense” gameplay to users with the help of strategic card combinations which will create various synergy effects and add the auction system to make bold moves by predicting the opponent’s next step.

Notably, the game’s launch in India came weeks after Krafton had released another game titled ‘Road to Valor Empires’ under its subsidiary Dreamotion.

Playing Defense Derby

While the game was previewed last year, a few changes have been made since then including a new system and mode. As stated by Krafton, in the game’s each round, four players will have to obtain cards through an auction and further build up their decks with those. Next, their job is to defend their castles against the incoming monsters until the last survivor is declared a winner. Meanwhile, players can also merge their units during battles, allowing for more strategic gameplay.

On the other hand, the event mode “Derby Free Fight – Mirror Match” is also available for players to play Derby with the same provided deck, without being hindered by their own deck.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.