Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Nigeria to attend President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu's swearing-in ceremony

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to embark upon his three-day visit to Nigeria where he will also attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Singh will attend the event on May 29. During his visit, Singh will also meet the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari in a reception hosted by him on May 28, according to an official statement by the ministry.

With this, Singh will mark his first visit as a defence minister to the West African nation.

The Defence Minister’s visit to the West African nation will be an important landmark in building the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Considering the growing defence cooperation between India and Nigeria, senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and the top leadership of important Defence PSUs will accompany Rajnath Singh.

They will hold meetings with the representatives from the Nigerian industry and the Armed Forces to identify the equipment and platforms, through which the Indian defence industry can support the country’s requirements, the official press release said.

Nigeria is home to an estimated 50,000 members of the Indian community. The Defence Minister will also address the Indian diaspora at Abuja during the visit.

With inputs from agencies

