Defence minister Rajnath Singh to visit Maldives today to bolster bilateral defence & strategic ties

With an aim to bolster bilateral defence and strategic ties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to embark on a three-day visit to the Maldives beginning today.

The planned visits by the defence minister and the Chief of Air Staff to the two key maritime neighbours of India come amid China’s persistent efforts to expand its influence in the countries of the region.

The Maldives is one of India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

During his trip to the Maldives, Singh is likely to meet Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Defence Minister Mariya Didi among others.

Singh will hand over a fast patrol vessel and a landing craft to the Maldives as India’s “gift” during his visit to the island nation from May 1 to 3.

The defence ministry said this on Sunday, a day ahead of Singh’s visit to the Maldives, one of India’s strategically key maritime neighbours. It said Singh’s visit will be an “important landmark” in building strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

In August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Solih kick-started the India-funded Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP), billed as the largest infrastructure initiative in the island nation.

Under the GMCP project, a 6.74-km-long bridge and causeway link will be built to connect the capital city Male with adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi. The Maldives is also one of the biggest beneficiaries of India’s Neighbourhood First policy.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane visited Maldives last month during which he held talks with his Maldivian counterpart Major General Abdulla Shamaal. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari is set to visit Sri Lanka on May 1.

Maldives holds strategic importance for India under the Modi government’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy due to its location in the Indian Ocean. However, the relations between the two countries were strained under the pro-China regime of their former President Abdulla Yameen.

In recent years, the Maldives has emerged as a key strategic partner for countries seeking to enhance their presence and influence in the Indian Ocean region.

The term “strategic comfort” refers to a country’s sense of security and confidence in its relationships with other countries. In the case of the Maldives, its location in the Indian Ocean makes it a key player in regional security and stability. Its proximity to major shipping lanes and its vast exclusive economic zone (EEZ) has made it an attractive partner for countries seeking to enhance their strategic presence in the region.

India, in particular, has been keen to strengthen its ties with the Maldives in recent years. The two countries share a long history of cultural and economic ties, and India has provided a significant amount of development assistance to the Maldives over the years. However, political turmoil in the Maldives in 2018 strained the relationship between the two countries, leading to a period of tension and mistrust.

Since then, however, India has sought to rebuild its relationship with the Maldives, recognizing the strategic importance of the island nation. In 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Maldives, signalling a renewed commitment to the relationship. The two countries have since signed a number of agreements aimed at strengthening their ties, including in the areas of defence, security, and economic cooperation.

Other countries, including the United States and Japan, have also sought to enhance their relationships with the Maldives in recent years. The United States, in particular, has recognized the importance of the Maldives’ location in the Indian Ocean and has sought to strengthen its partnerships with countries in the region as part of its broader strategy to counter China’s growing influence.

Overall, the concept of “strategic comfort” with the Maldives reflects the growing recognition of the country’s importance in the Indian Ocean region. As countries seek to enhance their strategic presence in the region and counter the influence of China, the Maldives is likely to remain a key partner in this effort.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.