'Deeply regrettable': Top WH official Kurt Campbell on San Francisco Indian consulate attack

Days after Khalistan supporters set ablaze Indian consulate in San Francisco, Top White House official Kurt Campbell on Thursday termed the incident as “deeply regrettable” and said the US is taking steps to ensure Indian diplomatic community feels safe and secure in the country.

“These are deeply regrettable events. We take very seriously the safety and security of diplomats that are living in the US. We have been in close contact with the Indian authorities and local law enforcement. We are trying to take necessary steps to ensure that Indian diplomatic community feels safe and secure here and will continue with their work,” said Kurt Campbell, the US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs.

#WATCH | Washington, DC | On Khalistani attack on Indian Consulate in San Francisco, Kurt Campbell – the US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs says, “These are deeply regrettable events. We take very seriously the safety and security of diplomats… pic.twitter.com/BLhJtkPvE1 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Pro-Khalistan supporters recently vandalised and set Indian consulate in San Francisco on fire, drawing “strong condemnation” from the US.

The Khalistanis supporters had released the video of the incident on 2 July, according to Diya TV, an American broadcast television network.

ARSON ATTEMPT AT SF INDIAN CONSULATE: #DiyaTV has verified with @CGISFO @NagenTV that a fire was set early Sunday morning between 1:30-2:30 am in the San Francisco Indian Consulate. The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Department, damage was limited and no… pic.twitter.com/bHXNPmqSVm — Diya TV – 24/7 * Free * Local (@DiyaTV) July 3, 2023

The Khalistanis radicals set the Indian consulate on fire between 1:30 am and 2:30 am on Sunday. But it was quickly doused by the San Francisco fire department, the channel reported, adding, that the damage was limited and no staffers were harmed.

Local, state and federal authorities have been notified, said the report.

Taking to Twitter, Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US State Department, on Tuesday had “strongly condemned” the incident saying vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense.

“The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense,” Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US State Department tweeted.

In March, a group of pro-Khalistani protesters had attacked and damaged the Indian consulate in San Francisco, prompting sharp condemnation from the Indian government and India-Americans.

Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers erected by the city police and installed two ‘Khalistani flags’ inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

The attack on the Indian consulate came hours after pro-Khalistani supporters pulled down the Indian tricolour flying atop the Indian high commission in London.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said India will take up the issue of Khalistanis with partner countries.

Jaishankar said that India has requested its partner countries including Canada, UK and the US to not give space to the Khalistanis as it will affect their relationship.

“We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the United States, the UK and Australia not to give space to the Khalistanis. This will affect our relations…,” said the EAM.

With inputs from agencies

