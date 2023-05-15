‘Deeply Concerned’, Pakistan Human Rights Commission on random arrests of PTI workers

Expressing concern over reports of random arrests and cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers across the country, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has criticised the action and termed the incident against all “democratic norms.

“HRCP has tweeted, “HRCP is deeply concerned by reports of random arrests and cases filed arbitrarily against PTI workers across Pakistan. A distinction must always be made between those resorting to violence and nonviolent political workers.”

“No one must ever be penalised for their party affiliations. This goes against all democratic norms,” the tweet added. Earlier on Sunday, the Islamabad police said that 564 people have been detained for violence as government property worth Pakistani rupees (PKR) 25 crores was damaged during the violent protests.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has scalated his criticism of the country’s powerful army, accusing the military establishment of planning to keep him in jail for the next 10 years under sedition charges.

Khan, in a series of tweets in the early hours of Monday, said: “So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum (Khan’s wife) in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years.”

The tweets came after Khan held a meeting of PTI leaders at his Lahore residence. The 70-year-old leader, who has been on bail in more than 100 cases, further said: “To ensure that there is no public reaction, they have done two things — first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled.”

Giving his message to the people of Pakistan, Khan said: “My message to the people of Pakistan; I will fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi till the last drop of my blood because for me death is preferable than to be enslaved by these assortments of crooks.

“I urge all my people to remember that we have pledged LA Illah ha illalah, that we bow to no one except the One (Allah). If we bow to the idol of fear there will only be humiliation and dismemberment for our future generations. Countries where there is injustice and law of jungle prevails, don’t survive for long.”

Khan’s arrest by the Pakistan Rangers at the IHC premises last Tuesday triggered an unrest in Pakistan that continued till Friday and led to several deaths and dozens of military and state installations being destroyed by the protesters.

For the first time in the country’s history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched the corps commander’s house in Lahore.

Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10 while Khan’s party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.

Protests erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad on May 9. PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Peshawar, and Mardan.

