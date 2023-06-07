Revealed: America has ‘Area 51’ says decorated USAF veteran

Every now and then, there are reports of people seeing aliens or UFOs that are pretty hard to take seriously. However, there have been occasions where people making those claims are very credible, highly decorated and are normally considered to be some of the sharpest people in their fields. One such case is that of Davic Grusch.

David Grusch, a former US Air Force intelligence officer, and a decorated veteran who served as the liaison to the UAP or the Pentagon’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Task Force for the National Reconnaissance Office and later worked on UAP analysis for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has claimed that the Pentagon is hiding a significant number of crashed alien spaceships and even dead bodies of “extraterrestrial entities.”

However, he admitted to NewsNation that he had never personally seen any extraterrestrial spacecraft or encountered their operators.

The Pentagon’s crash retrieval program – so secret even the Pentagon’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) task force has been refused access – has for decades been involved in “retrieving non-human-origin technical vehicles,” Grusch explained.

“Naturally when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots,” he told the news outlet.

Instead, Grusch stated that he received information from numerous current and former senior intelligence officers who confided in him about their involvement in the program. These individuals, some of whom he had known throughout his career, provided oral testimony, documents, and other evidence supporting the existence of a secretive program that even those with high-level security clearances were not allowed access to.

Based on this information, Grusch became a believer in the existence of extraterrestrial life. He emphasized that the empirical data strongly suggested that humanity is not alone.

Grusch also reported filing a whistleblower complaint with Congress, alleging illegal retaliation for sharing information about the UFO crash retrieval program with lawmakers and the Intelligence Committee Inspector General. However, he cited national security concerns as a reason for not disclosing further details to the public.

In response to Grusch’s disclosure, the Pentagon stated that its All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) had not found any verifiable evidence to support the existence of programs involving the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials. It should be noted that the program described by Grusch operates at a higher level of secrecy than AARO.

Grusch attributed the lack of public knowledge about the alleged extraterrestrial visitors to what he called a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the American populace, which he deemed unethical and immoral.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.